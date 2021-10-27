ING Groep’s (ING) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

