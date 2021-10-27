INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $503,420. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of INmune Bio worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.