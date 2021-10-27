INO COIN (INO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,052.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00004993 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $528.98 million and approximately $3,052.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

