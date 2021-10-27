Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 8% Higher

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.44. 2,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

