Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 33,806 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 33,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYEN. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.