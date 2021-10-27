Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 33,806 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 33,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.18.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EYEN. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.