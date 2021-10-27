Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,530 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 47,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.