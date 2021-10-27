Insider Buying: Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Acquires 312,500 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VTYX opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

