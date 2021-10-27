Insider Selling: Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Sells 4,896 Shares of Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 428.32 ($5.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.84. Ricardo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £266.49 million and a PE ratio of 149.31.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.