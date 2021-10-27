Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Sells 7,917 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TBK stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,679. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

