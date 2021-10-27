Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) CEO Sells 26,750 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VLO opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

