Insider Selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Sells 3,420 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.83. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

