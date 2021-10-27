Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,697.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

NYSE:INSP opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $269.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

