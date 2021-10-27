Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $117,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $303.92 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

