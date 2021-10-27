Insureum 24 Hour Volume Hits $189,149.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $189,149.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00214237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00104103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

