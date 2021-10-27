Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 636,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

