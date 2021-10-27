Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $52.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.30.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.