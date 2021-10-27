Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.71 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.
Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.
In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
