Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 4,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 973,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

The firm has a market cap of $538.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

