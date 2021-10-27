Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

