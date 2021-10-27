International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Down 6%

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 89,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,662,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

