InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$44.97 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

