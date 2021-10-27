Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

