Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 29,847 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Several analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

