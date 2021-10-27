Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.48

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.94. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2,546 shares traded.

IVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.