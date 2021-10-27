Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises 2.1% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.