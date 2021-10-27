Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
