Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

