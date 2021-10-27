Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.23

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.23 and last traded at $153.23, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 368,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42,558.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 352,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,892,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.