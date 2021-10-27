Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

