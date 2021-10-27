Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) recently:

10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,470,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429,607. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

