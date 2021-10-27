Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2021 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

10/19/2021 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

10/1/2021 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 157,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

