Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,023 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,186 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 22,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,982. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

