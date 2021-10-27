IOST (IOST) Market Cap Tops $818.27 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $818.27 million and $222.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00320571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.