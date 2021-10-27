IQ.cash (IQ) Market Cap Hits $67,211.22

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $67,211.22 and $6,514.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

