IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

