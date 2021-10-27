iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 614,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,842. iRobot has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

