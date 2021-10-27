iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,022,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

