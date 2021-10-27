iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.