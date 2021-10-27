iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter.

IDV opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

