iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.21

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.21 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 97503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

