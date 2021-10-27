iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,358 shares.The stock last traded at $26.70 and had previously closed at $26.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

