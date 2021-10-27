iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,480 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,314,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 393,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.