iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $293.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $295.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.