iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.