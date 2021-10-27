iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $457.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average of $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

