Jayesh Sahasi Sells 70,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64.

On Monday, September 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $937.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 294,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

