Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 414 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.22. The stock has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.