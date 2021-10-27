Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Telstra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.