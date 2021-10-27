Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legal & General Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legal & General Group in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LGGNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

