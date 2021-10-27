Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

