Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 414” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.22. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

